Twitter suspends Bloomberg supporters for 'spam' ahead of Nevada caucus

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg has had 70 Twitter accounts linked to his supporters suspended for spam-like posts. On Saturday, Nevada goes to the polls, with all eyes on front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’Twitter suspends 70 Bloomberg campaign supporters' accounts for violating social media platform's rules, including 'platform manipulation and spam.'
Mediaite

Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for violating manipulation and spam policies

Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for violating manipulation and spam policies
euronews


dailyblessings

Denise DiFalco Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform... https://t.co/4a4wifZFi3 Dems lie and cheat to ob… https://t.co/COUjrJi470 20 minutes ago

bunkybun

Bunkunin - Your Intrepid Insurgent Bunny Reporter https://t.co/M4IZMTE4Ux Twitter suspends #Bloomberg supporters for 'spam' ahead of Nevada caucus - The worst spam i… https://t.co/Sb5zRApbqm 1 hour ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Democrat presidential hopeful #MikeBloomberg has had 70 Twitter accounts linked to his supporters suspended for spa… https://t.co/vuIHV1SZuj 1 hour ago

IndependentNGR

Independent Nigeria Nevada Caucus: Twitter Suspends Bloomberg Supporters For ‘Spam’ https://t.co/AxtZzPWcYS https://t.co/22VMehT6Cb 1 hour ago

PPatriot2020

PuertoRicanPatriot2020 .@BernieSanders Public enemy #1 @MikeBloomberg is in full throttle destruction mode. @jack helping like a good… https://t.co/Unqd4nNlek 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Twitter suspends Bloomberg supporters for 'spam' ahead of Nevada caucus: Democrat presidential… https://t.co/Pp3iGHfCxk 2 hours ago

MonstahofCookie

Monstah of Cookies RT @AimeeHiHo: https://t.co/2nFys7vFRN The suspensions may sweep up accounts belonging to unpaid Bloomberg supporters or campaign volunteer… 2 hours ago

lisap8

Lisa Pate @cspanwj Bloomberg got busted paying for fake bots. At least Bernie’s Twitter supporters are real people... 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/GfEGErA6DU 3 hours ago

