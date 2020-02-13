Biden looks beyond Super Tuesday with Illinois endorsements

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Gov. Pat Quinn and more than 80 other top Illinois Democrats are endorsing Joe Biden for president, as the former vice president looks ahead to a state that votes weeks after Super Tuesday’s contests. Biden’s campaign released the list of endorsements on Wednesday. Besides Quinn, who served as governor from 2009 […] 👓 View full article



