Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

Monday, 2 March 2020 () Washington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in King County, Washington, said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland, CNN reported. It is the same facility where officials witnessed the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. The first US death in Washington state was a man in...
A person has died in Washington state of coronavirus, state health officials have confirmed - marking the first reported death in the United States.State... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS 2 •Independent •Reuters •France 24 •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Candice RT @TODAYshow: Overnight in Washington state, there was a second death linked to coronavirus. This, as researchers say a genetically simila… 5 minutes ago