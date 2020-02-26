Global  

Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

Monday, 2 March 2020
Washington reports second coronavirus death in USWashington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in King County, Washington, said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland, CNN reported. It is the same facility where officials witnessed the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. The first US death in Washington state was a man in...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus 01:00

 A person in Washington State has died from the coronavirus, marking the first death in the United States.

