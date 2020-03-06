Global  

#EachforEqual is the theme for International Women's Day 2020. Here's what you should know.

Friday, 6 March 2020
The theme of International Women's Day 2020, celebrated on March 8, is #EachforEqual, a message that gender equality is good for the economy.
News video: Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality [Video]International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

Scores of feminists marched through the Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday (March 8th) to call for greater equality for women. The event took place on International Women's Day, which is an official..

Million Women Rise: central London marchers denounce sexist violence [Video]Million Women Rise: central London marchers denounce sexist violence

Hundreds of protesters marched through central London on Saturday (March 7th) to denounce male violence against women. The "Million Women Rise" event came one day before International Women's..

20 influential queer women to celebrate on International Women’s Day 2020

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8, and on Sunday the world marks the social, economic and political achievements of women...
PinkNews

International Women's Day: 7 women achievers to share life journey through PM's social media accounts

On the occasion of women's day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said seven women achievers will share their life journey through his social media accounts on...
IndiaTimes

