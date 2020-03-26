Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Britain on Thursday said heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Charles, Prince of Wales Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Charles, Prince of Wales Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:40

 Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrTonyLeachon

Tony Leachon MD RT @ANCALERTS: Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says #COVID19 https://t.co/g7QqohIeJe 10 seconds ago

rifnote

Rifnote News Aggregates Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test – UK - https://t.co/MA5R3H6iIo 14 seconds ago

vanguardngrnews

Vanguard Newspapers Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test – UK https://t.co/5yiwSMYB5G #vanguardnews https://t.co/d6bZuUhOHU 1 minute ago

Mohamad51255680

Mohamad Abdullah Bin Mohd Abdul Halim .. . RT @Reuters: Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says https://t.co/Xl475qICf8 https://t.co/dmrnjvPee4 2 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test – UK https://t.co/IjZ7kBtM61 3 minutes ago

salsabeelkhan1

salsabeel khan RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Britain says heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who has #coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his sym… 3 minutes ago

nofykristalt

Nofy M. RT @ABSCBNNews: Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says https://t.co/qtAvviIxFa 4 minutes ago

DominicBarcity

Dominic Barcity Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test – UK https://t.co/lZGJnVmIEV 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.