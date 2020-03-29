Ann Lurie Berlin RT @BostonGlobe: Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus https://t.co/gm35Oa3uc0 4 seconds ago

Aaron A. Glover RT @ShamsCharania: New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. 5 seconds ago

Charandeep Singh RT @IExpressSports: #CoronavirusOutbreak James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York K… 7 seconds ago

ИW🤞 RT @BleacherReport: Knicks announce owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/Yj7Qyxa87K 20 seconds ago

Precious Freedom RT @Livid2point0: NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/AK09jqWiZJ 22 seconds ago

Times of News Europe James L. Dolan, the Knicks Owner, Tests Positive for the Coronavirus https://t.co/2Q2a0qx4qk 27 seconds ago

Papi Curls RT @LegionHoops: BREAKING: James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. 43 seconds ago