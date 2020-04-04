Global  

Spain to Extend State of Emergency to April 26, Rise in Coronavirus Infections Slows

Saturday, 4 April 2020
Spain to Extend State of Emergency to April 26, Rise in Coronavirus Infections SlowsSpanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26 as the daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths slowed again on Saturday in one of the world's most hard-hit countries. After speaking to Sanchez by telephone, opposition leader Pablo Casado tweeted that...
News video: Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows

Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows 02:53

 Spain is now second in the number of coronavirus infections only to the United States.

