Spain to Extend State of Emergency to April 26, Rise in Coronavirus Infections Slows

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26 as the daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths slowed again on Saturday in one of the world's most hard-hit countries. After speaking to Sanchez by telephone, opposition leader Pablo Casado tweeted that... Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26 as the daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths slowed again on Saturday in one of the world's most hard-hit countries. After speaking to Sanchez by telephone, opposition leader Pablo Casado tweeted that... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend