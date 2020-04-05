United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's? Obesity is a factor 02:06 The coronavirus has been a far deadlier threat in New Orleans than the rest of the United States, with a per-capita death rate much higher than in New York City. Doctors, public health officials and available data say the Big Easy's high levels of obesity and related ailments may be a reason. This...