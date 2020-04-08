Global  

AP PHOTOS: As Wuhan reopens, people begin to venture outside

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
WUHAN, China (AP) — Some people couldn’t wait to leave town. Others just wanted to get outside and feel free again. All of them wore face masks against the virus that had forced them to stay in their homes for more than two months. Chinese authorities ended the lockdown of Wuhan on Wednesday, allowing people […]
