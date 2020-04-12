Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks

‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” tried its first “quarantine version” of the comedy show, with coronavirus pioneer Tom Hanks, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the comedy show’s entire cast phoning in with jokes from home. After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 'SNL' Returns for Work-At-Home Version With Host Tom Hanks For the first time in its lengthy history, ‘Saturday Nig… https://t.co/Od4o3uwMSJ 1 minute ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark ‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks https://t.co/352oHafhsd 3 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: 'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks https://t.co/h9H336fyI8 3 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: 'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks 6 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World ‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks https://t.co/nIMOEJWPrb 9 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "'SNL' Returns for Work-At-Home Version With Host Tom Hanks" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/8YCOnKvAlC 16 minutes ago

CastanetKam

Castanet Kamloops 'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks https://t.co/CIQgZdx2d9 https://t.co/UJD7tR9sjS 18 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News ‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks https://t.co/xUDqYi5mJL 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.