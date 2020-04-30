Global  

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2% drop in personal incomes in March with both declines attributed to impacts of efforts to deal with […]
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Coronavirus Tackles U.S. Economy In First Quarter

Coronavirus Tackles U.S. Economy In First Quarter 00:36

 According to Reuters, coronavirus tackled the U.S. economy, in the first quarter of the year, "at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession." The Commerce Department explained that the gross domestic product tumbled at a 4.8% annualized rate, after expanding at a 2.1% rate in late 2019. The country...

