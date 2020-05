MI Police Investigating If Fatal Shooting at Store was Over Customer Refusing to Wear Face Mask A security guard in Michigan was fatally shot and police are investigating whether or not it was over an argument with a customer who refused to wear a face mask. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers



The Tri-County Health Department has closed a Walmart store in Aurora linked to at least three coronavirus deaths in the past few days. Gia Aguilar, the widow of one of those who died, says she warned.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago