Nirav Modi's extradition trial in PNB fraud case to begin in UK

Monday, 11 May 2020
Nirav Modi's extradition trial in PNB fraud case to begin in UKLONDON: Fugitive diamond merchant , fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, is set to be produced before a UK court for his trial on Monday, to take place in a part-remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown. The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year, is expected to be produced physically at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. However, given the social distancing measures being followed by prisons and courts, District Judge...
