Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams unveiled new uniforms Wednesday, putting a modern aesthetic on their classic horned helmets and traditional color scheme ahead of their move into SoFi Stadium this year. Two of the Rams’ three new uniform looks are broadly similar to their primary royal-blue-and-yellow uniform from 1973-99. But there are […] 👓 View full article