California moving university classes online as Fauci warns of reopening too soon
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () California's state university system, the largest in the United States, on Tuesday canceled classes on campus for the fall semester and moved instruction online because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months.
