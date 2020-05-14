Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California moving university classes online as Fauci warns of reopening too soon

Reuters India Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
California's state university system, the largest in the United States, on Tuesday canceled classes on campus for the fall semester and moved instruction online because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: California State University to keep classes online in the fall

California State University to keep classes online in the fall 01:23

 California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave [Video]

California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave

California’s state university system announced they have canceled classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus. Officials also announced that the Los Angeles County stay-at-home order is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
California State University campuses staying closed for fall; classes will continue online [Video]

California State University campuses staying closed for fall; classes will continue online

Classes will remain primarily online during the fall term throughout the California State University system, Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

California cancels fall university classes as Fauci warns of reopening too soon

California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los...
Reuters

California State University Decides To Move Fall Classes Online

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Nina Agrawal, a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, about California State University's decision to cancel most in-person...
NPR


Tweets about this