Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer

USATODAY.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Mac McClung informed Georgetown of his intention to transfer after pulling his name out of the NBA draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgetown guard Mac McClung transferring to another school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown guard Mac McClung plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal so he can switch schools after taking his name out of consideration for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer Mac McClung informed Georgetow… https://t.co/RmjtW58bTf 31 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer Mac McClung informed Georgetow… https://t.co/xiPXsfg0jp 32 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/rYBtoUGWn0 #Sports 55 minutes ago

ncaastreaming

Streaming College FB Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/oTK5QnzB4a 57 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/KNsCEtVww6 2 hours ago

JayIngrum

Jay Ingrum Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/U15wuyc0uV via @usatoday 2 hours ago

politicalHEDGE

The Political HEDGE Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/bJ3OZ4RAhU 2 hours ago