soccerman Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer Mac McClung informed Georgetow… https://t.co/RmjtW58bTf 31 minutes ago soccerman Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer Mac McClung informed Georgetow… https://t.co/xiPXsfg0jp 32 minutes ago Sports News Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/rYBtoUGWn0 #Sports 55 minutes ago Streaming College FB Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/oTK5QnzB4a 57 minutes ago VCSSports Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/KNsCEtVww6 2 hours ago Jay Ingrum Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/U15wuyc0uV via @usatoday 2 hours ago The Political HEDGE Mac McClung to leave Georgetown and become the country's most sought-after transfer https://t.co/bJ3OZ4RAhU 2 hours ago