Recent related news from verified sources Illinois woman mauled to death by adopted pet bulldog in savage dog attack A woman in the United States has died after being mauled by her adopted pet french bulldog.Lisa Urso, 52, was found dead on the back veranda of her Illinois home...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago



Illinois woman mauled to death by her French Bulldog: police An Illinois woman was likely viciously mauled to death inside her home by her own pet French Bulldog, according to authorities.

FOXNews.com 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this