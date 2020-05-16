Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump unveils Space Force flag, Pentagon says his 'super duper' missiles are hypersonic weapons

USATODAY.com Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump described what he called a "super duper missile" under development as he unveiled the official flag for the new Space Force.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Announces The US Working On 'Super Duper Missile'

Trump Announces The US Working On 'Super Duper Missile' 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is creating a “super duper missile.” He said: “ We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there.” According to Business Insider, Trump said the missile is 17 times faster than the ones they have right now. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Space Force Flag Unveiled [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Space Force Flag Unveiled

The official flag of the Space Force - the sixth branch of the U.S. military - was unveiled in the Oval Office on Friday. It's the first new service and service flag in more than 72 years. The flag..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published
Space Force flag unveiled in oval office ceremony [Video]

Space Force flag unveiled in oval office ceremony

The U.S. Space Force unveiled its first flag in a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday (May 15).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

A White House ceremony unveiled the new US Space Force flag, which has been mocked for ripping off 'Star Trek'

A White House ceremony unveiled the new US Space Force flag, which has been mocked for ripping off 'Star Trek'· President Donald Trump and senior military leaders unveiled the US Space Force flag on Friday. · The symbol was first unveiled in January, where it was...
Business Insider

Space Force flag to be unveiled to the world, presented to President Trump on Friday

For the first time in 72 years, the official flag of a new U.S. military service will be unveiled on Friday.  Military leaders will present the flag of the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aliminish

Ali Minish RT @MiaFarrow: Trump has unveiled a Space Force flag for a project that will cost $4.7 billion & includes what he has named the ‘Super-Dupe… 12 seconds ago

MtnMD

K. Sennholz MD RT @AlamoOnTheRise: Trump: Day 1,211 (THREAD) -1,484,004 Cases of COVID-19 in US -US CV19 Death Toll Rises to 88,485 -Claims "We're Back" V… 30 seconds ago

Trth2Pwer68

Lyn 🌊 RT @bpolitics: Trump unveils Space Force flag, touts development of “super-duper missile” https://t.co/4BbAP3JMkg 48 seconds ago

S_Starr1700

Patricia RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Donald Trump Unveils Space Force Flag at the White House https://t.co/0IAxX2ZkZp @BreitbartNews #AAG #AAG2020 2 minutes ago

aileeng009

Trump 30330 RT @badluck_jones: Donald Trump Unveils Space Force Flag at the White House - https://t.co/F6c9G3mDZR by @charliespiering on @BreitbartNews 2 minutes ago

TheDailyBail

Citizen Free Press Trump unveils Space Force flag for first time - Awesome Photo https://t.co/egMQBWuoui 3 minutes ago

DecolonizingThe

DecolonizingtheHeart - Deep Learning 4 Deep Change RT @NBCNews: President Trump touted the strength of a planned "super duper missile" and American supremacy in space as he was presented wit… 4 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Donald Trump Unveils Space Force Flag at the White House https://t.co/0IAxX2ZkZp @BreitbartNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago