Trump unveils Space Force flag, Pentagon says his 'super duper' missiles are hypersonic weapons

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is creating a “super duper missile.” He said: “ We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there.” According to Business Insider, Trump said the missile is 17 times faster than the ones they have right now. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did...
For the first time in 72 years, the official flag of a new U.S. military service will be unveiled on Friday. Military leaders will present the flag of the...
