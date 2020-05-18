Global  

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19

Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 00:32

 President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He said: “I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.” According to Reuters,...

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Joe Lieberman weighs in on Donald Trump's re-election chances [Video]

Joe Lieberman weighs in on Donald Trump's re-election chances

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on Donald Trump's re-election chances, and Joe Biden's future V.P. pick.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:48Published

Trump Bizarrely Cites Unnamed ‘Positive Calls,’ Random Doctor for Decision to Take Hydroxychloroquine, Contradicting FDA, NIH, AMA Advice

Trump bizarrely cites unnamed 'positive calls', crackpot family doctor for decision to take hydroxychloroquine, contradicting FDA, NIH, AMA advice
Mediaite

BREAKING: Trump Reveals He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump said he has taken hydroxychloroquine for the last week and a half and “feels fine,” he said in the White House Monday afternoon. When...
Mediaite

