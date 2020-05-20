Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens, cases could soon be second highest in world

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new cases in a single day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil hospitals buckle under coronavirus

Brazil hospitals buckle under coronavirus 02:19

 Brazil has announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus infections and doctors are now airlifting patients out of the furthest reaches of the Amazon. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens [Video]

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens

At least 1,179 deaths recorded on Tuesday as country reports third-highest number of cases behind Russia and US.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' [Video]

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens with caseload inching towards numbers seen in US

Brazil could soon have more coronavirus cases than any nation except the United States.
SBS

Coronavirus Outbreak: India records highest COVID-19 spike yet, tally crosses 96,000-mark; death toll tops 3,000

As many as 5,242 new COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, making it is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this