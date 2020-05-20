Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens, cases could soon be second highest in world
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new cases in a single day.
Brazil has announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus infections and doctors are now airlifting patients out of the furthest reaches of the Amazon. Libby Hogan reports.