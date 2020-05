Japan prosecutor seen close to Abe hit by gambling scandal Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Justice Ministry officials are investigating a gambling scandal involving a top Japanese prosecutor seen as close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after a magazine reported he evaded a stay-at-home request to play mahjong. The scandal involving Hiromu Kurokawa, head of the Tokyo High Prosecutors Office, surfaced Wednesday after the popular weekly magazine […] 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Tokyo top prosecutor quits, justice minister says, in blow to Japan's Abe Tokyo's top prosecutor resigned on Thursday for gambling during Japan's coronavirus state of emergency, the justice minister said, in another blow to Prime...

