Matt Lauer accused of rape by NBC News colleague, Ronan Farrow's book claims

WorldNews Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Matt Lauer accused of rape by NBC News colleague, Ronan Farrow's book claimsFormer NBC News anchor Matt Lauer faces a rape...
News video: Ronan Farrow responds to Matt Lauer's fact-checking allegations

Ronan Farrow responds to Matt Lauer's fact-checking allegations 00:49

 Ronan Farrow has fired back at Matt Lauer after the newsman accused him of failing to properly fact-check claims made in his book about the former Today host.

Matt Lauer denies rape allegation by NBC News colleague

Matt Lauer, the former host of NBC's "Today" show, has denied a former coworker's rape allegation. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News

10/9: CBS Evening News

Turkey launches airstrikes on Syria after Trump pulls back U.S. troops; Matt Lauer denies rape allegation by NBC News colleague
CBS News


TDRM1958

T&R 🇨🇦☘️ #coronacollateralbeauty RT @MissNicoletta: @MollyJongFast @janrobinjackson Matt Lauer was dead to me for good after how he treated Hillary in that hall debate whil… 39 minutes ago

LoriBKohn

Lori Kohn RT @SulomeAnderson: Why is Matt Lauer going around “interviewing” former boyfriends of a woman who has accused him of rape, and how did it… 5 hours ago

toxidrone

Toxidrone @LoganSmTyson @theobyvenice He is in fact accused of rape. https://t.co/R6QcpHPqHl Every rapist claims it was consensual. 9 hours ago

depprayon14

Maria RT @thedailybeast: “Bottom line is that Ronan Farrow is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and Matt Lauer at this point is a disgraced jo… 10 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Inside Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy’s Divorce, Matt Lauer: ‘Falsely Accused Of Rape’ | P.. https://t.co/fOdUY7MrXD 11 hours ago

EMC419

Erwyn cubacub RT @people: Matt Lauer Claims 'I Was Falsely Accused of Rape' in Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting #PeopleNow https://t.co/lQ94V2jaSK 11 hours ago

people

People Matt Lauer Claims 'I Was Falsely Accused of Rape' in Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting #PeopleNow https://t.co/lQ94V2jaSK 12 hours ago

Leelabee_

Villanelle Matt Lauer interviewed the ex boyfriend of the woman who accused him of rape. This is a man who had a rape button i… https://t.co/U596XdEHaB 12 hours ago