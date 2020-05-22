Global  

Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he won't 'close the country' if there's a new wave; Alaska reopens; Memorial Day travel will be 'weak'

USATODAY.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Memorial Day travel projections are 'weak.' Trump skipped a mask in Michigan. Florida to host huge youth baseball tourney. Friday's coronavirus news.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Full interview: Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine, interview with HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Full interview: Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine, interview with HHS Secretary Alex Azar 08:13

 Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer travel season but will the coronavirus pandemic raise concerns about traveling?

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: Parts of New York start to open up; 1-in-4 restaurants likely closed forever; Jersey Shore reopens Memorial Day weekend

The House is set to vote on a historic $3 trillion stimulus Friday, as parts of New York begin to reopen. The latest coronavirus updates.
USATODAY.com

Troops wore MAGA-inspired patches at Trump speech

Some U.S. service members attending a Memorial Day address by President Trump were photographed wearing patches inspired by his "Make America Great Again"...
CBS News


