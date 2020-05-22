Global  

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in Karachi

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on flight from Lahore, officials say.
News video: Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi 01:25

 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

Watch: Pakistan Airlines plane with 98 on board crashes, rescue ops underway [Video]

Watch: Pakistan Airlines plane with 98 on board crashes, rescue ops underway

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed near Karachi with over 100 passengers on board. The flight reportedly crashed near Jinnah International Airport as it was about to land. There..

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood [Video]

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood

Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby..

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes near Karachi

A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar...
Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with...
