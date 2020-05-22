Global  

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in area near Pakistan airport

USATODAY.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A Pakistan International Airlines flight with dozens of people on board crashed Friday in the Pakistani city of Karachi, according to CNN and Reuters.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead

Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead 00:33

 A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

Pakistani passenger jet crashes near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi has crashed close to Karachi airport, the civil aviation agency says. The Airbus...
Deutsche Welle

Passenger plane crashes into houses in Pakistan

Passenger plane crashes into houses in PakistanA Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport.PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and...
New Zealand Herald

