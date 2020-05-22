Global  

Trump drug hydroxychloroquine raises death risk in Covid patients, study says

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus hospital patients given hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die, medical journal study says.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk 01:53

 The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a large study published in the medical journal Lancet. Conway G. Gittens has the study's...

Large study finds hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia [Video]

Large study finds hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia

A new study looking at hydroxychloroquine has found that COVID-19 patients who were treated with the drug faced a higher risk of death. And they were also more likely to develop serious irregular heart..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:38Published
Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Study: Hydroxychloroquine May Increase Death Risk In COVID-19 Patients

Study: Hydroxychloroquine May Increase Death Risk In COVID-19 PatientsWatch VideoA newly released study has found that there's no evidence chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine has any benefit for COVID-19 patients. In fact, seriously...
Newsy

Drug touted by Trump to treat COVID-19 linked to higher death risk: study

The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to an increased risk...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSIndependentReuters IndiaSeattle Times

