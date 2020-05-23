Global  

Trump declares churches ‘essential,’ calls on them to reopen

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has labeled churches and other houses of worship as “essential” and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown. The president threatened Friday to “override” governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship

Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship 02:00

 President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that...

