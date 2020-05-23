Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood 01:17

 Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway. The mayor of Karachi,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash [Video]

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people from Lahore crashes in Karachi's residential area, killing at least 30 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published
Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash [Video]

Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash

A passenger plane with 98 people on board has crashed in a crowded neighbourhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi after what appeared to be an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Survivor tells of ‘turbulence’ and warning before Pakistan plane crash

One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.
Belfast Telegraph

Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO

At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines'...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mr_w_snapper

Lee B RT @AirportWebcams: UPDATE: Pakistan health minister's office has confirmed the final death toll from #PK8303 at 97: all 8 crew and 89 of 9… 5 minutes ago

slthompson29

SLThompson RT @Reuters: Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors https://t.co/vXhq06IxHf https://t.co/w0J1bP9JyS 7 minutes ago

gst183

Gan S.T., eSTee Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors, say authorities | Malay Mail https://t.co/CbmiAi6U2Y… https://t.co/lk4tp4NbdB 9 minutes ago

mailnewsonline

The Mail News Online Death Toll From Pakistan Airliner Crash 97, Black Box Found – Authorities https://t.co/i6xuV0fUbL 14 minutes ago

terrasapientiae

Sapientia🌬😷💨🎏 RT @davidalexander5: Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors https://t.co/NAFeV49qVc 19 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública The team includes three members of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board and one from the Pakistan Air Forc… https://t.co/pkaNNhUGpb 22 minutes ago

aenergiebewust

🗿🕯️🌏Abewust🌏🕯️🗿 Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found https://t.co/Qugg5MGPPz 23 minutes ago

adam_kebede

Bird-man 🦅 RT @breakingavnews: Death toll from PK8303 crash in Karachi confirmed at 97 with two survivors. https://t.co/c9W3wpnxDT https://t.co/hYhRIi… 27 minutes ago