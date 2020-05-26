Global  

House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting in pandemic

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans will sue Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi over rule changes that allow members to vote on each other's behalf during the coronavirus pandemic, Republican aides said on Tuesday.
