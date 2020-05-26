House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting in pandemic

House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The SenateThe U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill to help those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the bill was passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199..
U.S. House Ready To Vote On $3 Trillion Coronavirus-Relief BillThe U.S.House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that will allow a vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.
The Democratic-controlled House also advanced a proposal to allow voting by proxy..