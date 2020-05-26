House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting in pandemic

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources House Republicans plan to sue Pelosi in bid to stop proxy voting amid coronavirus concerns House Republicans announced Tuesday they will be filing a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to block a system of proxy voting put in place during...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago



Republicans Sue Pelosi to Block House Proxy Voting During Pandemic The suit filed by Representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, opens a new front in Republicans’ push to throw suspicion on Democratic efforts to make...

NYTimes.com 10 hours ago





