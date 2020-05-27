Rosenstein to testify in Senate on Trump-Russia probe
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () A key figure behind the U.S. investigation into links between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign will testify next week before a Republican-led Senate committee examining the origins of the probe, the panel said on Wednesday.
*Lindsey Graham*, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Wednesday that former Deputy Attorney General *Rod Rosenstein* will be testifying before... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times