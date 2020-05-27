Rosenstein to testify in Senate on Trump-Russia probe

Rhonda RT @blakesmustache: Thread: Rod Rosenstein is coming after James Comey Rod Rosenstein is preparing to testify to the Senate that @Comey an… 21 seconds ago

Mark Pukita for U.S. Senate 2022 (R-OH) DEBOOSTED RT @ZoeTillman: Blast from the past: Former DAG Rod Rosenstein will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week about Crossfire… 2 minutes ago

Joyce A Plattner RT @ShotsRangOut: Rod Rosenstein to Testify to Senate Committee on Role in Trump-Russia Probe https://t.co/wD4Hnwto6O Download The Epoch… 4 minutes ago

Al 🗽Trump2020 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @EpochTimes: Former Assistant Attorney General @RodRosenstein, who was responsible for appointing former special counsel #Mueller, will… 6 minutes ago

DogWhisperer Scheduled for June 3, the hearing will be the 1st public one to be held by Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Gra… https://t.co/KVBzMWJb5Y 7 minutes ago

Steve Mcmanus RT @cognitivediss00: IT"S TIME to start unpacking #ObamaGate and finally hold #Democrats + #DeepState Accountable for attempted Coup vs #Tr… 11 minutes ago