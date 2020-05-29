Global  

Space Force: PM Narendra Modi gets name dropped as Steve Carell's series celebrates India's space achievements

Friday, 29 May 2020
Space Force: PM Narendra Modi gets name dropped as Steve Carell's series celebrates India's space achievementsWeb Series description: Netflix's latest outing, Space Force, sees Steve Carell back as the funny guy we know and have loved over the years. As Mark Naird, Steve plays a character who has been assigned to head the Space Force and put 'Boots on the Moon' by 2024. From talking about K-pop bands...
News video: Ben Schwartz Says It Was 'Incredible' To Work With Steve Carell On 'Space Force'

Ben Schwartz Says It Was 'Incredible' To Work With Steve Carell On 'Space Force' 02:36

 The new Netflix series "Space Force" sees Steve Carell as a no-nonsense military man and Ben Schwartz as the social media expert. Schwartz describes to ET Canada's Sangita Patel what it was like to team up with comedy gold, including Carell, John Malkovich, and Lisa Kudrow.

