'Seun A. Erinle RT @nhannahjones: Let's at least be *honest.* Slavery in this country ended because of the deadliest war in our history. Black Americans go… 39 seconds ago Lia B. RT @GNCordova: People really try to play in Black people’s faces with condescending remarks about our protests like our history of fighting… 43 seconds ago Big Anime Titties my skin color and this country’s history of abusing people like me and similar to me. Black Lives Matter. 1 minute ago WSS Memorial Gardens RT @mutludc: 'Black history is this country’s history': George Floyd protests intensify across US, from Atlanta to Indianapolis to Milwauke… 4 minutes ago Shae Rountree RT @AAPolicyForum: In the face of ever more incidents of violence and terrorism targeted at Black Americans, it's important to remember tha… 5 minutes ago Hadassah Grace If you think Chauvin's arrest is anything other than a fake gesture, you've ignored hundreds of years of history. B… https://t.co/eEYSVzGWh0 6 minutes ago Eric Evans You can't look at the history of black people in America and tell me that they aren't justified in burning this country to the ground. 7 minutes ago Mutlu Civiroglu 'Black history is this country’s history': George Floyd protests intensify across US, from Atlanta to Indianapolis… https://t.co/nw6g4EOc8s 7 minutes ago