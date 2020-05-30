SpaceX rocket ship blasts off on historic flight to International Space Station
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () After being delayed by bad weather, the Falcon 9 rocket has lifted off from Florida — the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private firm. It's also NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil in nearly a decade.
NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...
