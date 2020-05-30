Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX rocket ship blasts off on historic flight to International Space Station

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
After being delayed by bad weather, the Falcon 9 rocket has lifted off from Florida — the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private firm. It's also NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil in nearly a decade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station

NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station 01:15

 NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket [Video]

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX on cusp of launching NASA astronauts, back on home turf

With bad weather threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts suited up for the launch of a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday on a history-making flight to the...
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsFOXNews.com

SpaceX set to make history with first manned private launch into space

SpaceX set to make history with first manned private launch into spaceWith thunder threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts made their way to the launch pad for the liftoff of a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday on a history-making...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

LoganTCrawford

Logan Crawford SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit ⁦@News12LI⁩ https://t.co/cg7R4xGC7n 3 seconds ago

AnnSchroederWi2

@asw2belle SOME GREAT NEWS FOR AMERICA:SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans. https://t.co/Umktj5uXab 4 minutes ago

Jonatha80958138

Jonathan Ortega RT @CBSLA: PHOTOS: Here are images from today's historic launch of a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX. https://t.co/SOb… 8 minutes ago

bit_sue

Sue Space travel! 🚀 https://t.co/KKmnC6tum2 10 minutes ago

ValeriansRealm

Valerian's Realm [NewsFeed] SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans (Update) https://t.co/eP2JGnLOj5 A rocket ship built by Elon Mu 11 minutes ago

tinamsparks

Tina Sparks RT @PioneerPress: SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans https://t.co/cqXC5pBFgl https://t.co/aT0ypbOCx9 11 minutes ago

BooBoo4056

CMC Text Trump to 88022 SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans https://t.co/yTHndo9nhQ 12 minutes ago

ange1914

Angélique #SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans (+video) #NASA @elonmusk https://t.co/AV31Zei3qj via @DeseretNews 15 minutes ago