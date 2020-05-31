Los Angeles mayor asks for National Guard amid violence
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles mayor asked for the National Guard to be sent in to the nation’s second-largest city as protesters torched police cars and vandalized and burglarized stores while clashing with lines of officers. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard. […]
In his Friday briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and called on protesters to be led with love as they demonstrate against police brutality.