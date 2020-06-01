George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy
Monday, 1 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for George Floyd’s family was set to announce findings Monday of an independent autopsy into his death a week ago after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died after the white officer ignored […]
The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure, Frank Vascellaro reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News - June 1, 2020