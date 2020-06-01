Global  

George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for George Floyd’s family was set to announce findings Monday of an independent autopsy into his death a week ago after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died after the white officer ignored […]
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation

George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation 03:06

 The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure, Frank Vascellaro reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News - June 1, 2020

