Hong Kong police ban Tiananmen vigil for first time in 30 years

FT.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Critics accuse officials of using coronavirus as pretext to suppress dissent
Hong Kong police brutally throw young journalist to the ground before pepper-spraying him [Video]

Hong Kong police brutally throw young journalist to the ground before pepper-spraying him

This was the shocking scene in Hong Kong's Mongkok on May 27 as a young journalist, Victor Tong, was shoved to the ground by police officers sending his camera flying. GoPro footage from Tong's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:30Published
Hong Kong protester jailed over riot [Video]

Hong Kong protester jailed over riot

HONG KONG - Supporters chanting protest slogans briefly surrounded a police van that takes 22-year-old Sin Ka-ho away from the court in Hong Kong on Friday the lifeguard was sentenced to four years..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 00:57Published

Hong Kong police ban Tiananmen vigil

Police on Monday rejected an application for an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary this week of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. It would be...
Mid-Day

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for first time, as Beijing tightens grip

The prohibition order came less than a week after Chinese communist authorities in Beijing moved to enact new security laws on the former British colony.
Brisbane Times

