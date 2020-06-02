Justin Trudeau takes 20 seconds to respond to question about Donald Trump's handling of protests

imajicAnne RT @IndivisibleNet: Justin Trudeau takes a long pause after being asked to comment on Trump’s behaviour towards protests in the US “We all… 3 hours ago Hur bra? RT @mroach: When asked what he thinks about the job Trump is doing, Justin Trudeau takes 20 seconds to, I imagine, mentally scream into the… 4 hours ago Indivisible Network Justin Trudeau takes a long pause after being asked to comment on Trump’s behaviour towards protests in the US “We… https://t.co/8TlQNM6hl2 4 hours ago Mike, the avid indoorsman When asked what he thinks about the job Trump is doing, Justin Trudeau takes 20 seconds to, I imagine, mentally scr… https://t.co/E7D2K1jayy 4 hours ago