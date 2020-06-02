Global  

Justin Trudeau takes 20 seconds to respond to question about Donald Trump's handling of protests

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Canada's Justin Trudeau used a long silence to respond to questions about President Trump's handling of protests that have erupted across the US.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Donald Trump condemns US violence

Donald Trump condemns US violence 01:19

 Donald Trump has condemned the violence unfolding across the US amid protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have been continuing in several cities across the country.

