US elections 2020: Biden and Trump win Indiana’s primary
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primary. Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates. The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race. The former vice president’s haul of delegates from the Indiana victory pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination. Read| How the coronavirus is upending American politics The state’s primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.Voters in...
Joe Biden has officially clinched the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, setting him up to meet Donald Trump for the leadership of a country beset by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest. Mr Biden said in a statement: “It was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented...
The 2020 Presidential election is just a few short months away.
Polls and analysis say that it is going to be a close election.
In a new analysis, The Hill's Joshua S. Sandman says Donald Trump is on..
