China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The UK and China have clashed over the situation in Hong Kong after Boris Johnson hit out at Beijing over the proposed national security law. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the UK of a "Cold War mindset" and "colonial mentality" over its approach to Hong Kong. He reiterated Bejing's stance that the agreement with the UK over the future of Hong Kong – the Sino-British Joint Declaration – was essentially null and void. But Downing Street insisted the treaty, which was designed to smooth the transition from British rule in 1997 and guarantee a degree of...
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..
The United Kingdom is prepared to change its immigration rules if China imposes a national security law on Hong Kong, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •IndiaTimes •Independent
Britain's government is deeply concerned about China's legislation on national security for Hong Kong, which risks undermining the principle of one nation, two... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •FOXNews.com •IndiaTimes
