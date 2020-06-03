Global  

China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong KongThe UK and China have clashed over the situation in Hong Kong after Boris Johnson hit out at Beijing over the proposed national security law. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the UK of a "Cold War mindset" and "colonial mentality" over its approach to Hong Kong. He reiterated Bejing's stance that the agreement with the UK over the future of Hong Kong – the Sino-British Joint Declaration – was essentially null and void. But Downing Street insisted the treaty, which was designed to smooth the transition from British rule in 1997 and guarantee a degree of...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong

China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong 01:29

 China hit out at Britain's proposal to take in almost three million residents of Hong Kong, following Beijing's plan to impose a new security law on the territory.

Related videos from verified sources

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson [Video]

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Foreign Secretary: China's new laws are a 'clear violation' [Video]

Foreign Secretary: China's new laws are a 'clear violation'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson says prepared to change immigration rules if China imposes national security law on Hong Kong

The United Kingdom is prepared to change its immigration rules if China imposes a national security law on Hong Kong, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesIndependent

Britain deeply concerned by China's legislation for Hong Kong: PM's spokesman

Britain's government is deeply concerned about China's legislation on national security for Hong Kong, which risks undermining the principle of one nation, two...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFOXNews.comIndiaTimes

