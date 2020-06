China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The UK and China have clashed over the situation in Hong Kong after Boris Johnson hit out at Beijing over the proposed national security law. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the UK of a " Cold War mindset" and "colonial mentality" over its approach to Hong Kong. He reiterated Bejing's stance that the agreement with the UK over the future of Hong Kong – the Sino-British Joint Declaration – was essentially null and void. But Downing Street insisted the treaty, which was designed to smooth the transition from British rule in 1997 and guarantee a degree of...