Splendid Psyche China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong https://t.co/GBokdH1ua5 4 minutes ago

One News Page China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong: https://t.co/ZNUAcH6bxf’s.htm 7 minutes ago

MyHeadlinez China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson`s intervention over Hong Kong https://t.co/9RGSMzQCFW`s-intervention-over-Hong-Kong/ 45 minutes ago

Keith Westbrook Trump Hits Back at China After They Refuse to Allow Delta and United Airlines to Resume Flights to China… https://t.co/wy3JIySPUi 46 minutes ago

Ilnur Minakhmetov Beijing hits back after Boris Johnson promises to relax British visa rules for Hongkongers https://t.co/lgsmCUZD1R 55 minutes ago

Concha Chulita🍞 RT @SCMPNews: Beijing hits back as Boris Johnson promises to ease visa rules for Hongkongers https://t.co/b4naT76Ieg 1 hour ago

Irish Examiner China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong https://t.co/Hd5mTCVGGN 2 hours ago