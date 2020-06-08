Thousands of LA protesters won’t be charged over curfew

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other orders by police in the city that’s made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice. City Attorney Mike Feuer said Monday that his office will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who […] 👓 View full article

