Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer will be out competitive tennis until the start of the 2021 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee. The 20-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday posted a statement on Twitter to confirm he’ll be out of action for the rest of 2020. The […] 👓 View full article