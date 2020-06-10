Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 69 in Nigeria’s northeast Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Suspected members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram have killed at least 69 people in Nigeria’s northeast, residents said Wednesday. Tuesday’s attack in Foduma Kolomaiya village in the Gubio area of Borno state likely was in retaliation for resistance against an assault weeks ago, residents said. “They came on motorcycles […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Heavy artillery from China shipped to Nigeria's anti-terrorist frontline



**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. NIGERIA - Heavy artillery of the Nigerian army is heading towards the front of the northern Nigeria economic powerhouse.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:28 Published on April 18, 2020

Tweets about this