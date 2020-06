Headline-making missteps put focus on newsroom diversity Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Johnson figures she wasn’t the loser when the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said she couldn’t cover protests triggered by George Floyd’s death. Her readers were — denied the perspective of a black woman with family roots in law enforcement working in her hometown. Nobody anticipated it would lead to a staff revolt […] 👓 View full article

