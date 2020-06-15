Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Cowboys' Zeke Elliott Tweets 'My Agent Didn’t Break Story' After Reports He & Other Players May Be Positive For COVID-19

Cowboys' Zeke Elliott Tweets 'My Agent Didn’t Break Story' After Reports He & Other Players May Be Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 Running back Zeke Elliott took to social media after reports that several Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Mark Schlereth: Ezekiel Elliott should be upset with himself, not his agent, about confirming COVID-19 test [Video]

Mark Schlereth: Ezekiel Elliott should be upset with himself, not his agent, about confirming COVID-19 test

It was revealed today that Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19. Hear why Mark Schlereth thinks that Zeke should be upset with himself and not with his agent for confirming..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:07Published
Reports: Several Dallas Cowboys, Including Zeke Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Reports: Several Dallas Cowboys, Including Zeke Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19

The NFL Network is reporting that several Dallas Cowboys players — including Ezekiel Elliott — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published
Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott might already be past his prime [Video]

Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott might already be past his prime

To some surprise, Ezekiel Elliott was left off the top 10 most explosive runners list by NFL.com. Since his rookie season, Zeke's stats have continued to drop every year. Hear what Skip Bayless has to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:59Published

Tweets about this

coffeeownsme

Dr. Duncan Renaldo,Ph.D 1) Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent… https://t.co/Sa8hwb0VaX 29 seconds ago

AngelofEssence7

AngelofEssence RT @RapSheet: #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux… 5 minutes ago

SherrySherryy1

Sherry RT @FOX5Vegas: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. https://t.co/N1… 7 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. https://t.co/N16jDpQlzL 7 minutes ago