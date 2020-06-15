Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had […]
To some surprise, Ezekiel Elliott was left off the top 10 most explosive runners list by NFL.com. Since his rookie season, Zeke's stats have continued to drop every year.
