Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, dishes on 'toxic family,' 'dark history' in book coming in July

President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the president. The Daily Beast said Mary will explain how she leaked tax documents to help a New York...
Administration officials said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform. The order seeks to improve how police officers treat minorities by improving credentialing, training..
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..