Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, dishes on 'toxic family,' 'dark history' in book coming in July

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, divulges family secrets about the current president in a book slated to hit shelves in July.
News video: Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the president. The Daily Beast said Mary will explain how she leaked tax documents to help a New York...

