Court Declines To Block Publication Of Book By President Trump's Niece Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoA judge in New York City Thursday rejected a request from President Donald Trump's younger brother to block publication of a book written by the president's niece.



Mary Trump, the daughter of the late Fred Trump Jr., wrote a book called "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous... Watch VideoA judge in New York City Thursday rejected a request from President Donald Trump's younger brother to block publication of a book written by the president's niece.Mary Trump, the daughter of the late Fred Trump Jr., wrote a book called "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous 👓 View full article