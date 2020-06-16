India Says 20 Soldiers Killed in Clash With Chinese Troops in the Himalayas

PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley. Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 9 minutes ago

India-China border face-off: Indian Army should 'open fire' if China does similar incident, says GD Bakshi



Defence Expert GD Bakshi on June 17 reacted on Indian Army's "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. He said that Indian Army has to open fire if China does similar incident. Bakshi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 11 minutes ago