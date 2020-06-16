Global  

India Says 20 Soldiers Killed in Clash With Chinese Troops in the Himalayas

TIME Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army 01:16

 The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas. Soraya Ali reports.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley. Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Defence Expert GD Bakshi on June 17 reacted on Indian Army's "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. He said that Indian Army has to open fire if China does similar incident. Bakshi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
The incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

 India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleFOXNews.comDNAWorldNewsNPR

2 Indian Army soldiers, 1 officer killed by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley during 'violent face-off'

 According to the latest reports from Reuters, the China Foreign Ministry, when asked about Indian Army reporting casualties in the clash with China, said that...
DNA

India-China dispute: The border row explained in 400 words

India-China dispute: The border row explained in 400 words A military stand-off between India and China on their disputed border in the Himalayas has escalated into deadly clashes. In 400 words, here is all the important...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPR

