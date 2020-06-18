Dame Vera Lynn dies at age 103

|
Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103 01:21
Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.
Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.
Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103
“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103."
