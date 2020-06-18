Global  

Dame Vera Lynn dies at age 103

BBC News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103 01:21

 Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.

In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
London Philharmonic Orchestra play Dame Vera Lynn classic on VE Day [Video]

London Philharmonic Orchestra play Dame Vera Lynn classic on VE Day

The London Philharmonic Orchestra’s string quartet and percussion performing Dame Vera Lynn’s classic wartime song, “We’ll Meet Again”, with members of the London Philharmonic Choir.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103 “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103."
Hull Daily Mail


