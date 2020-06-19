Global  

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of John F. Kennedy, dies

Friday, 19 June 2020
The 92-year-old, as a U.S. ambassador, had played a key role in the peace process in Northern Ireland.
 The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on..

Jean Kennedy Smith has passed away at 92. She was the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy. Her daughter confirmed to the New York Times that she passed away..

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

 Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died on Wednesday. She was 92.
