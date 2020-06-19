|
|
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of John F. Kennedy, dies
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The 92-year-old, as a U.S. ambassador, had played a key role in the peace process in Northern Ireland.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
|
Jean Kennedy Smith dies at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith has passed away at 92. She was the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy. Her daughter confirmed to the New York Times that she passed away..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died on Wednesday. She was 92.
Sydney Morning Herald
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, is dead at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the...
Reuters
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies
Jean Kennedy Smith, who was the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and who as a U.S. ambassador played a key role in the peace process…
Japan Today
Tweets about this
|