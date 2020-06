'No formal plans': White House on Trump mediating India-China Border issue



The White House said US President Donald Trump is aware of India-China clash in Ladakh, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. On May 27, Trump waded into the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13 Published 10 hours ago

India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers



With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India's next steps can be. He.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:35 Published 17 hours ago